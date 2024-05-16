WATCH: Fans Mob Kartik Aaryan outside Gym, Ananya Panday Draws Paparazzi Attention

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were papped outside their gym in Mumbai's Juhu on Thursday. While Kartik exited the gym, Ananya was seen arriving, flashing a bright smile and striking a pose for the paparazzi before entering the gym. Meanwhile, Kartik, who is gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion, was swarmed by his fans as he made his way to his car. He graciously obliged their requests, greeting them and posing for photos. One ardent fan repeatedly hailed him as "Kartik bhai" and praised the recently unveiled poster of his upcoming movie, directed by Kabir Khan.