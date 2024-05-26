WATCH: A 12-Feet-Long Cobra Rescued from Kitchen in Chikkamagaluru; Released Back into Forest

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) : A 12-feet-long giant King Cobra entered the kitchen of a house and was hiding there. The incident took place near Shettikoppa in N R Pura taluk of the Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. When Manjunath Gowda of Shettikoppa opened the back door of his house, he was shocked to see a huge snake forcing its way into the room. Manjunath ran away from there. All his family members, who were there in the house at that time, ran out of the house in fear.

Later, they called local reptile rescuer Snake Harindra and informed him about the matter. Harindra who came to the place conducted an operation for about an hour and rescued the snake in the kitchen. Later, the King Cobra was safely released into the forest. A video of this has circulated widely on social media. Local residents heaved a sigh of relief that nothing untoward happened to the family members in the house.