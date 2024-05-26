WATCH: A 12-Feet-Long Cobra Rescued from Kitchen in Chikkamagaluru; Released Back into Forest

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

thumbnail
Huge cobra rescued from kitchen in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru. (ETV Bharat)

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) : A 12-feet-long giant King Cobra entered the kitchen of a house and was hiding there. The incident took place near Shettikoppa in N R Pura taluk of the Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. When Manjunath Gowda of Shettikoppa opened the back door of his house, he was shocked to see a huge snake forcing its way into the room. Manjunath ran away from there. All his family members, who were there in the house at that time, ran out of the house in fear.

Later, they called local reptile rescuer Snake Harindra and informed him about the matter. Harindra who came to the place conducted an operation for about an hour and rescued the snake in the kitchen. Later, the King Cobra was safely released into the forest. A video of this has circulated widely on social media. Local residents heaved a sigh of relief that nothing untoward happened to the family members in the house.

TAGGED:

KARNATAKASNAKEKING COBRAREPTILE CATCHERCOBRA ENTERS HOUSE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

A significant number of tourists were seen at Dak Lake in Kashmir Valley for Cruise rides and the aqua park. Tourists who visited the valley were seen enjoying the shikara ride and spending some time in a houseboat.

JK: Cruise Riding, Aqua Park Adds Charm in Dal Lake

1 Min Read

May 25, 2024

Karnataka: Gang War in Udupi

WATCH: Warring Gangs Crash into Each Other's Cars; Strike Terror on Road in Karnataka's Udupi

1 Min Read

May 25, 2024

To encourage people to exercise their right to vote, a sweets shop in the Civil Lines area is serving 'Rasmalai' free of cost to those who vote in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. A video of the same has come to the surface.

Prayagraj Sweet Shop Offers Free Rasmalai Sweet to Those Who Vote

1 Min Read

May 25, 2024

Varun- Kriti Spotted in City in Uber Cool Outfits; Ranbir-Alia Visit under Construction Home

Watch: Varun-Kriti Serve Summer Fashion Goals; Ranbir-Alia Spotted at Their Under-construction Home

1 Min Read

May 24, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.