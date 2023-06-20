Nashik (Maharashtra) : When a snake enters a baby's cradle, it gives shivers to the entire family. It has really happened, going by a shocking viral video that has surfaced in Nashik, Maharashtra. In the video, a mongoose is seen chasing the snake which crawled towards a house located adjacent to a farm. There was a growing crop visible in the background. Fearing the mongoose, the six to seven feet long black snake slithered into the portico of the house where a low-hanging cradle was seen. Whether a baby was inside the cradle or not, was not known.

But one person was taking a mobile video of this spine-chilling scene while another person was seen holding a stick. The snake, in its frantic effort to save its life, reached the cradle and climbed its ropes. Apparently, it was trying to reach a greater height so as to escape beyond the grasp of the mongoose. At the sight of humans, however, the mongoose retreated. Many people are in awe after watching this video. A two-wheeler is also seen and washed clothes are hung there to dry. The vehicle registration number is MH 15, belonging to one Nashik Pasing, as per records. From this, it is understood that this video is from the Nashik district, but it is not yet confirmed where exactly this viral video is from.

At present, the heat has increased and snakes are coming out of the burrows, there are cases of snake bites while working in the farm house or in the fields, many deaths have also occurred due to the bites of poisonous snakes. Therefore, the forest department is appealing to the citizens to be vigilant.