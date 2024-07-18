A Sight To Behold: Kollad Village Wakes Up To Mesmerising Sight Of Water Lilies In Full Bloom

Kottayam: Kollad village has been waking up to a mesmerising sight for the past few days as the Water Lilies in spring have once again come into full bloom. The Water Lily flowers, especially in the eastern outer paddy fields, have created a picturesque scene that attracts a lot of visitors. The sight of the pink flowers blooming in the morning is truly heartwarming and has become a major attraction.

This isn’t the first time Water Lilies have bloomed here, but the location gained significant attention after visuals of the flowers went viral on social media. Following this, the Water Lily bloom in Kottayam's Thiruvarpu Malarikal also became popular. Visitors can even enjoy boat services to get a closer look at the flowers, with the best time for viewing between 6 am and 9 am.

Every day, many people visit Kollad, spending time and capturing photoshoots, particularly enjoying selfies on boats. People of all ages come to appreciate the beauty of the lilies, and the locals warmly welcome the tourists. There is a growing demand among the locals for more facilities to be provided for tourists to enhance their experience.