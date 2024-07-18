A Sight To Behold: Kollad Village Wakes Up To Mesmerising Sight Of Water Lilies In Full Bloom

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

thumbnail
Beautiful Water Lilies Blossom in Kollad Village Creating a Stunning Sight (ETV Bharat)

Kottayam: Kollad village has been waking up to a mesmerising sight for the past few days as the Water Lilies in spring have once again come into full bloom. The Water Lily flowers, especially in the eastern outer paddy fields, have created a picturesque scene that attracts a lot of visitors. The sight of the pink flowers blooming in the morning is truly heartwarming and has become a major attraction.

This isn’t the first time Water Lilies have bloomed here, but the location gained significant attention after visuals of the flowers went viral on social media. Following this, the Water Lily bloom in Kottayam's Thiruvarpu Malarikal also became popular. Visitors can even enjoy boat services to get a closer look at the flowers, with the best time for viewing between 6 am and 9 am. 

Every day, many people visit Kollad, spending time and capturing photoshoots, particularly enjoying selfies on boats. People of all ages come to appreciate the beauty of the lilies, and the locals warmly welcome the tourists. There is a growing demand among the locals for more facilities to be provided for tourists to enhance their experience.

TAGGED:

KOLLAD VILLAGE IN KOTTAYAMEOUTER PADDY FIELDSWATER LILIESWATER LILIES IN FULL BLOOM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Wild elephants search for food outside Kaziranga National Park

WATCH: Elephant Herd Wading Through Paddy Fields near Flood-Hit Kaziranga National Park in Assam

1 Min Read

Jul 17, 2024

Elephant Feast at Thrissur's Vadakkunnathan Temple

WATCH: Elephant Feast at Vadakkunnathan Temple in Kerala's Thrissur; Thousands Attend Despite Heavy Rains

1 Min Read

Jul 16, 2024

AI Robot developted at a Coimbatore college

WATCH: Coimbatore Students Develop AI Robot That Can Perform Human Gestures, Actions

1 Min Read

Jul 13, 2024

Crocodile sightings increase in Kota and surroundings

WATCH: Increased Crocodile Sightings Trigger Fears in Rajasthan's Kota and Surrounding Areas

3 Min Read

Jul 9, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.