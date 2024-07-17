WATCH: Elephant Herd Wading Through Paddy Fields near Flood-Hit Kaziranga National Park in Assam

Kaliabor : The flood situation in Assam has been taking a toll on normal life. The rising water levels in streams and rivers have made the lives of both human beings and wildlife difficult. Left with no alternative, animals are moving in search of highlands. Among many affected areas is the world-famous Kaziranga National Park which has also been reeling under flood water. More than 200 animals including world famous one-horned rhinos have lost their lives in the natural disaster. Amid all this flood fury, a mesmerizing picture of flood-hit Kaziranga Park has caught the attention of many. A visual of an elephant herd loitering in search of food among the waterlogged paddy fields near the Hatimura area has been captured.

This alluring scene has been captured on camera by local photographer Kabya Kamal Hazarika and it has drawn everyone’s eye. Kabya Kamal Hazarika told reporters that he captured the visuals on Tuesday afternoon when he saw a group of 34 to 35 wild elephants roaming around the paddy fields in search of food. Hazarika said that there were 5 to 6 baby elephants in the herd which were looking for grass to consume. After spending some time they headed towards the direction of Kaziranga Park. For the past couple of days, the elephant herd has taken shelter on the riverbanks of Brahmaputra in the Hatimura locality as a major portion of the Kaziranga National Park remains inundated.

