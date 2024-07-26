WATCH: Huge Banyan Tree Falls on Track due to Heavy Rains; Hit by Passenger Train at Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker : A passenger train running from Dalli Rajhara to Antagarh met with an accident early in the morning hours around 4 am on Friday. This accident happened near Mulle Camp near Bhanupratappur. There were just a few passengers on the train and they were asleep at the time of the mishap.

The passenger train collided with a huge banyan tree that fell on the railway track due to heavy rain that caused flooding overnight. The train hit the tree in the darkness of the early hours. Two wheels of the engine came off the track, due to which the engine of the train got badly damaged. The electrification done on the railway track also got damaged.

Passengers Safe: The pilot has been injured in the Dalli Rajhara-Antagarh passenger train accident. The name of the injured pilot of the train is being given as Pawan Kumar Tandon. The pilot received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital. None of the passengers were injured. On receiving the information of the train accident, the railway team immediately reached the spot. Relief and rescue work is going on. The incident is being investigated. The fallen banyan tree is being removed. Due to rain and flood, there is a possibility of the trees falling on the track at night.

After the train accident, this stretch of the railway track has been completely closed. Another passenger train has been dispatched from Dalli Rajhara to Raipur. Keeping in mind the facilities and demand of the railway passengers, the railway administration has extended the Dalli Rajhara-Kewti-Raipur DEMU passenger special train to Antagarh station. This makes it very easy for the people of Antagarh and Kanker to travel to Raipur by rail.