WATCH: Snake Friend Adil Mirza Learned to Rescue Snakes by Watching Discovery Channel

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand) : ln the Pachhuvadoon region of Uttarakhand, Adil Mirza, aged 33 years, has acquired the skill of catching poisonous snakes and he has been serving in the Land Conservation Forest Division, Kalsi, since 2019. Adil has rescued thousands of poisonous snakes in his career so far. Based on this skill, Adil Mirza got employment in the Land Conservation Forest Division. Adil Mirza's childhood was spent in extreme poverty. After the death of his parents and wife, Adil Mirza was shattered. The responsibility of raising a son was on his shoulders. Adil Mirza, who studied till class eight, was very fond of watching animal rescue on TV since childhood. He turned this hobby into a skill and took up the task of rescuing wild animals.

Rescues wildlife: Adil Mirza has rescued the most poisonous snakes found in Pachhuvadoon. Be it summer, rain or any season, Adil Mirza keeps receiving rescue calls from the Forest Department day and night about snakes entering these houses in the Pachhuvadoon area. Adil Mirza rescues the snakes on time and leaves them in their natural habitat forests. Apart from snakes, he has also rescued other wildlife. Adil Mirza has been honoured with a citation by the Forest Officer Chauhadpur Range Sahaspur on 26 January 2024 for doing excellent work in the protection of forests and wildlife under the Land Conservation Forest Division, Kalsi.

Farmers friends: Snake friend Adil Mirza says that our country is an agricultural country. Many species of snakes roam here. All snakes are farmers' friends. Snakes make a huge contribution to the environment. Snakes protect crops from rats and insects. He said that when he watched programmes related to snakes on TV in his childhood, he decided that if people from abroad could do this, then Indians could do better than them. Since then he read books about snakes.

Snake species in India: There are about 306 species of snakes recorded in India. There is a possibility of some more species being recorded. Adil said that if we talk about poisonous snakes, then four species of them are found here. Out of which three poisonous snakes have been rescued in Pachhuvadoon. The most poisonous snakes in India are the Common Krait, Indian Special Cobra, and Russell Viper. Since 2019, incidents of rescuing about one thousand snakes have been recorded. Adil said that the discovery of Russell Viper is a matter of concern for the Pachhuvadoon region. He said that the message to the general public is that if a snake enters your house, do not try to kill it. Immediately inform the forest department. If someone is bitten by a snake, take him to the hospital immediately.