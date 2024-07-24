WATCH: Snake Friend Adil Mirza Learned to Rescue Snakes by Watching Discovery Channel

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

thumbnail
Snake rescuer Adil Mirza (ETV Bharat)

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand) : ln the Pachhuvadoon region of Uttarakhand, Adil Mirza, aged 33 years, has acquired the skill of catching poisonous snakes and he has been serving in the Land Conservation Forest Division, Kalsi, since 2019. Adil has rescued thousands of poisonous snakes in his career so far. Based on this skill, Adil Mirza got employment in the Land Conservation Forest Division. Adil Mirza's childhood was spent in extreme poverty. After the death of his parents and wife, Adil Mirza was shattered. The responsibility of raising a son was on his shoulders. Adil Mirza, who studied till class eight, was very fond of watching animal rescue on TV since childhood. He turned this hobby into a skill and took up the task of rescuing wild animals.

Rescues wildlife: Adil Mirza has rescued the most poisonous snakes found in Pachhuvadoon. Be it summer, rain or any season, Adil Mirza keeps receiving rescue calls from the Forest Department day and night about snakes entering these houses in the Pachhuvadoon area. Adil Mirza rescues the snakes on time and leaves them in their natural habitat forests. Apart from snakes, he has also rescued other wildlife. Adil Mirza has been honoured with a citation by the Forest Officer Chauhadpur Range Sahaspur on 26 January 2024 for doing excellent work in the protection of forests and wildlife under the Land Conservation Forest Division, Kalsi.

Farmers friends: Snake friend Adil Mirza says that our country is an agricultural country. Many species of snakes roam here. All snakes are farmers' friends. Snakes make a huge contribution to the environment. Snakes protect crops from rats and insects. He said that when he watched programmes related to snakes on TV in his childhood, he decided that if people from abroad could do this, then Indians could do better than them. Since then he read books about snakes.

Snake species in India: There are about 306 species of snakes recorded in India. There is a possibility of some more species being recorded. Adil said that if we talk about poisonous snakes, then four species of them are found here. Out of which three poisonous snakes have been rescued in Pachhuvadoon. The most poisonous snakes in India are the Common Krait, Indian Special Cobra, and Russell Viper. Since 2019, incidents of rescuing about one thousand snakes have been recorded. Adil said that the discovery of Russell Viper is a matter of concern for the Pachhuvadoon region. He said that the message to the general public is that if a snake enters your house, do not try to kill it. Immediately inform the forest department. If someone is bitten by a snake, take him to the hospital immediately.

Read More:

1. Was Vikas Dubey Bitten by Snake 7 Times? Doctors Team Says Victim Suffers from Snake Phobia

TAGGED:

SNAKE FRIENDUTTARAKHANDADIL MIRZADISCOVERYSNAKE FRIEND ADIL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Kollad village has been waking up to a mesmerising sight for the past few days as the Water Lilies in spring have once again come into full bloom

A Sight To Behold: Kollad Village Wakes Up To Mesmerising Sight Of Water Lilies In Full Bloom

1 Min Read

Jul 18, 2024

Wild elephants search for food outside Kaziranga National Park

WATCH: Elephant Herd Wading Through Paddy Fields near Flood-Hit Kaziranga National Park in Assam

1 Min Read

Jul 17, 2024

Elephant Feast at Thrissur's Vadakkunnathan Temple

WATCH: Elephant Feast at Vadakkunnathan Temple in Kerala's Thrissur; Thousands Attend Despite Heavy Rains

1 Min Read

Jul 16, 2024

AI Robot developted at a Coimbatore college

WATCH: Coimbatore Students Develop AI Robot That Can Perform Human Gestures, Actions

1 Min Read

Jul 13, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.