WATCH: Close Shave for 40 Passengers as Flames Engulf Bus in Chhattisgarh's Abhanpur

Raipur : At least 40 passengers had a providential escape after the private passenger in which they were travelling caught fire near Abhanpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning at around 11 am. The passengers were coming from Jagdalpur to Raipur. The bus caught fire near Mohan Dhaba, about 3 km from Abhanpur police station area. The passengers were immediately evacuated from the bus before the fire spread. Their luggage was also taken out safely. No passenger was injured or killed in this incident.

The bus driver and conductor told the police that they poured on the radiator to cool it down as it was getting heated repeatedly. But the radiator could not cool down. It is suspected that the fire may have been caused by bursting of the AC pipe in the bus, but this has not been confirmed yet. On receiving information about the incident, the police team of Abhanpur and two fire brigade vehicles were also called to the spot. After this, efforts were made to control the fire but the fire was so intense that the bus was completely burnt to ashes. Abhanpur police station in-charge Siddheshwar Pratap Singh said that the mishap is being investigated.