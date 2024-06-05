'Used to Study Seven Hours Daily', Says NEET Topper Udaipur's Isha Kothari

Udaipur (Rajasthan): IUdaipur (Rajasthan): Isha Kothari, a girl from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, topped All India in the NEET 2024 examination scoring 100 per cent marks. This achievement of the 17-year-old Isha, daughter of Sudhir Kothari, a plywood businessman, has brought fame not only to Udaipur, but also to the nation. Isha has scored all 720 marks in the examination.

Isha said that she used to study for more than seven hours daily and to clear her doubts on the topics. After securing the top rank, Isha dreamed of becoming a doctor from AIIMS, Delhi. She further thanked her parents and teachers for her success.

Isha's mother Hansa Kothari said that her daughter used to study without any interruption of smartphone and social media. Isha has a very limited number of friends. She was focused only on studying. Isha’s mother further stated that instead of stressing about studies, one should stay focused on goal.

NEET UG 2024 registrations saw an increase of 16.85 per cent this year. A total of 2,406,079 candidates registered for the exam this year, while 20.59 lakh applied last year. The number of toppers has increased due to the increase in UG registration, and the fact that the paper was comparatively easier this year also played a role in the increased number of toppers, an official said.

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2024 exam for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centres located in 557 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. The source also said that NEET toppers have been high scorers in Class 10 and Class 12.

