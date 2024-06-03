WATCH: Over 130 Trees Uprooted in Heavy Rains in Bengaluru; Several Houses Damaged

Bengaluru : Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightening lashed Bengaluru on Sunday evening, disrupting general life and uprooting trees at many places. The storm continued till late night, leaving a total of 130 trees uprooted. According to officials, more than 100 trees were uprooted only in Mahalakshmi Layout assembly constituency itself. Its MLA K. Gopalayya visited the affected places and oversaw clearing of the fallen trees along with the officials. Trees have fallen on houses in more than 10 places. The other affected areas include Karnataka Layout, Bemel Layout, Kirloskar Colony, Kurubarahalli Main Road and Kamala Nagar Water Tank Main Road.

Bengaluru has received 110 mm of rain since Sunday night. The rains in the city are likely to intensify in the next five days. Meteorological Department has announced a yellow alert from June 3 to 5 on the possibility of heavy rainfall. In the last two days, there has been more than normal rainfall in in the city area. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said all efforts were being made to address the damage caused by rain.

Vijayapura, Davangere, Ballari, Vijayanagara and Raichur districts are experiencing heavy rains. Meteorological department has already announced yellow alert for 14 districts in the state.