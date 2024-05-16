Kartik Aaryan Teases Fans with Intense Look Ahead of Chandu Champion Trailer Launch

Hyderabad: In an effort to pique fans' interest ahead of the trailer release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan surprised everyone with a brand-new poster for the much-anticipated sports drama. Kartik shared a new poster of himself from the film on Instagram. The actor can be seen giving an intense look flaunting his washboard abs.

In the poster, Kartik can be seen standing in a boxing ring, decked out in black shorts and boxing gloves. He has a small bruise on his face and is sporting a mouthguard. "In the ring of life you have to keep fighting till your last breath to become a champion. Champion Aa raha hai..," he wrote, sharing the poster. Fans and industry friends immediately rushed to the comment section to express their excitement on the newly released poster.

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on the incredible true story of a sportsman and his never-say-die attitude. Kartik is going to play the lead role of Chandu. For his part, the actor underwent a remarkable transformation, glimpses of which were shared by him from time to time. The film's trailer is slated to be dropped on May 18 and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 14, 2024. Given that June 16, 2024, is Eid-al-Adha, it will act as another Eid release for Kartik.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror comedy, helmed by Anees Bazmee. It is the third installment of the popular franchise, which is scheduled to open in theatres on Diwali 2024. The horror comedy also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the key parts. He will also appear in Aashiqui 3 directed by Anurag Basu and Captain India by Hansal Mehta.