Uttar Pradesh: Pack of Strays Mauls 70-Yr-Old Woman to Death in Sambhal

Sambhal: A 70-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district at around 5 am on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Mohalla Mian Sarai of Sadar Kotwali area, when the woman was out for a walk. She was rescued by passersby and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Zubeda, resident of Dera Sarai in Sambhal. According to police, the woman was crossing the road when some street dogs attacked her. Although she tried to chase them away, the dogs attacked her together and she fell on the street. After which, the dogs bit her body, making her bleed profusely.

Some people who were on their way to the temple found her lying on the streets in torn clothes, surrounded by some dogs. They chased away the dogs and covered her with a sheet. Then they carried her to the nearby hospital. She had wounds on her neck, legs and abdomen. However, doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Sadar Kotwali in-charge Pawan Kumar said the woman's family members have not got her post-mortem done nor have they submitted any application for action. Thus, no action has been taken in this case till now, he added.

Meanwhile, the incident has created a stir in Sambhal. Around two months ago, a pack of dogs had mauled 10-year-old Sarai Tareen to death in Hayat Nagar police station area. In view of which, children were not being allowed to venture out of their houses alone.

Executive Officer of Nagar Palika Sambhal, Anand Kumar Kataria said prior to the Lok Sabha elections, a drive was launched to catch strays but it got stalled due to the polls. Now the drive will be resumed, he added.