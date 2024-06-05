Ikra Hasan of SP makes political debut defeating BJP's Pradeep Chaudhary in Kairana LS segment

Kairana (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party's debutante candidate Iqra Hasan defeated BJP's Pradeep Chaudhary in western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 69,000 votes. Hasan secured 5,28,013 (48.9 per cent) votes compared to her nearest rival Chaudhary, who polled 4,58,897 (42.5 per cent) votes, according to Election Commission data.

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Sripal secured 76,200 (7.06 per cent) votes while among the 11 other candidates, including Independents, none could get more than 3,320 votes. The Kairana Lok Sabha segment is vital for establishing the political dominance of both BJP and SP in Western Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the parties left no stone unturned to win the hustings.

Out of 17,224,32 voters in five assembly constituencies, 10,758,39 voters cast their votes. A close contest was witnessed between the BJP and SP in the Kairana Lok Sabha seat. Current MP Pradeep Chaudhary from BJP, Iqra Hasan from SP and Shripal Rana from BSP were in the fray, out of which the main contest was between BJP and SP. This seat is important for BJP and SP to gain oneupmanship in Western UP.

The Kairana Lok Sabha seat has a direct impact on the politics of Delhi and Lucknow and it is important for every party because the mandate from here decides the direction of the political parties. In 2014, BJP made headlines in UP and the country with the issue of Kairana migration and also won with a huge mandate.

BJP candidate Pradeep Chaudhary has won the last election from this seat. For SP's Iqra Hasan, this election holds special significance in many ways because Pradeep Chaudhary had defeated Iqra's mother Tabassum Hasan in the 2018 by-election and brother Nahid Hasan in the 2012 Gangoh assembly elections. Iqra Hasan tried her luck in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time and won the polls by paving the way for her political future.

In 2014, 73.10 per cent of voting took place in the Kairana Lok Sabha seat. During this time, BJP MP Hukum Singh won by a margin of over 5,659,09 votes while SP candidate Nahid Hasan stood second with 3,290,81 votes.

After the death of MP Hukum Singh, 58.20 per cent of votes were cast in this seat during the by-election in 2018, in which SP alliance candidate Tabassum Hasan defeated BJP candidate Mriganka Singh.

Tabassum secured 4,811,83 and Mriganka bagged 4,365,64 votes. Similarly, in 2019 in the Kairana Lok Sabha, Pradeep Chaudhary defeated SP's Tabassum Hasan and hoisted the BJP flag again in the Lok Sabha. During that time Pradeep Chaudhary got 5,669,61 and Tabassum secured 4,748,01 votes.

