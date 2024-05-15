Chandu Champion Poster: Kartik Aaryan Flaunts Athletic Body, Fans Gush over 'Epic Transformation'

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share the first poster from his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. In the promotional asset, the actor is seen flaunting athletic body. As evident in the poster, Kartik underwent remarkable transformation for Chandu Champion.

The actor shared Chandu Champion first poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career #ChanduChampion 💪🏻 🇮🇳 #14thjune."

In the latest poster of Chandu Champion, Kartik bursts onto the scene mid-stride, clad in a striking red langot, with streaks of mud all over his form. The impeccably sculpted abs and chiseled physique underline Kartik's dedication for the role.

As soon as Kartik unveiled the first glimpse of Chandu Champion, his Instagram flooded with admiration from fans, stunned by his dramatic transformation. Comments poured in, with one fan exclaiming, "UNRECOGNISABLE FOR A MINUTE BUT WOAHH😳🔥," while another marveled, "THE TRANSFORMATION IS UNREAL!! 🔥🔥🔥." Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Nimrat Kaur also joined in, applauding Kartik's stunning portrayal in the poster.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion promises to unravel the gripping true story of a resilient sportsman, with Kartik stepping into the shoes of the determined Chandu.

Kartik's journey for the role was nothing short of remarkable, undergoing an astounding physical transformation to get into the skin of the character. His dedication extended beyond the physical aspect as he also immersed himself in mastering the nuances of the Marathi dialect under the guidance of a seasoned language coach.

Scheduled for a June 14, 2024 release, Chandu Champion sets the stage for Eid treat from Kartik, coinciding with Eid-al-Adha on June 16, 2024.

But that's not all on Kartik's plate; he's currently engrossed in filming the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, slated for a Diwali 2024 release. And there's more excitement brewing with his roles in Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.