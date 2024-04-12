Kartik Aaryan Admits to 'Feeling Guilty' for Dating Two Divas Who Became 'Close Friends' Later

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has always maintained a discreet silence regarding his romantic relationships with women. However, despite his tight-lipped approach, rumours abound about his love life within the industry. Speculations swirled suggesting that Kartik was romantically involved with fellow actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor at different times, and both actors hinted the same in several interviews.

During the filming of Love Aaj Kal 2, there were speculations about Kartik dating Sara, while gossip mills were abuzz with talks of a romantic relationship between Kartik and Janhvi during the shooting of Dostana 2. Unfortunately, the latter film was shelved and the couple, too, parted ways later.

Kartik Aaryan recently graced an episode of Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha season 6, where he was asked about any feelings of guilt over dating two close friends. In response, Kartik pondered momentarily and asked Neha, "What if they become close friends later?" Despite Neha's assertion that past dealings still hold significance, Kartik admitted to feeling guilty. When asked about the one question he would pose to an ex if they crossed paths at a social gathering, Kartik humorously responded, "How's your current?"

Meanwhile, both Sara and Janhvi made appearances on Koffee with Karan season 7, shedding light on their friendship within the industry. In a lighthearted segment, host Karan Johar prompted Sara to reveal why her ex is now just that, to which she playfully responded, "Because he's everyone's ex," evoking laughter from Janhvi, who was linked romantically with Kartik.

Turning to his upcoming projects, Kartik is set to feature in Chandu Champion, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14, the film promises a captivating storyline. Furthermore, Kartik is geared up to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3.