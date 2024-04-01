After a 'Fun Trip', Kartik Aaryan Begins Second Schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who will soon be seen in the upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya 3, has recently wrapped up the shooting for the initial schedule of the movie. And now, the actor is set to begin his second shoot schedule. He took to his social media handle on Monday to share this news with his fans and followers.

Kartik Aaryan, who has taken a break for a few days, is back at the shooting location for the second schedule. Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik posted a photo of himself inside his car striking his signature 'rooh baba' pose. He captioned the image with, "Fun trip khatam Kaam Shuru. Shoot begins #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Schedule2 (followed by the hashtags Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Schedule 2)."

After wrapping up the initial shoot alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan jetted off to Germany to catch the Bundesliga football game. He delighted his fans by sharing numerous pictures and videos from the event.

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers announced the third part with Kartik Aaryan reprising his character. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will feature actors Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, with Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as OG Manjulika. The movie is under the direction of Anees Bazmi, who also directed the previous instalment.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is set to star in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, where he will portray the life of an athlete. Furthermore, it was confirmed that Kartik Aaryan would lead the next chapter of the Aashiqui franchise. Nevertheless, the project appears to be on hold with no updates since the initial announcement.