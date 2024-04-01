Kartik Aaryan to Play Don Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj's Gritty Thriller; Reports

Hyderabad: Riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satya Prem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan has a string of exciting projects in his kitty. Following collaborations with big names like Karan Johar and Kabir Khan, he's now set to portray don Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming movie, as per recent reports.

Initially envisioned as Sapna Didi with the late Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the makers are said to have tweaked the project as Kartik steps into the role, tailored to fit his contemporary appeal. According to reports, the film is likely to go on floors in the 2nd half of 2024.

In this film, Kartik portrays Hussain Ustara, a fearless underworld figure who challenged the notorious Dawood Ibrahim. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film will be bacnkrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. As Kartik gears up for his role, discussions are ongoing regarding the casting of Ashraf Khan aka Sapna Didi.

Besides this venture, Kartik is also busy with other films like Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion and the ongoing shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri. Speculations hint at his involvement in Aashiqui 3 and a project with Karan Johar, though details remain under wraps. Amidst his packed schedule, Kartik has resumed shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after a brief break post the completion of the first schedule in Mumbai.