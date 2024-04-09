Kartik Aaryan Spotted Filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge in His Rooh Baba Look

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Kolkata. A picture of him shooting on the streets has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral photos, Kartik is seen dressed as his character in the film Rooh Baba and riding a three-wheeler bike at Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge. He wore a black robe with a bandana on his head, sunglasses, and also sported Rudraksha beads for his character. On Monday night, Kartik shared a glimpse of Kolkata streets.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

"Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, Kartik is all set to come up with Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. The movie marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. Moreover, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India and director Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3. (ANI)