Horoscope: Librans to Charm Many with Their Silver-Tongue Speech Today | Read Astrological Predictions For June 17

Astrological predictions for June 17, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Romance will keep you occupied today. Monetary success will lead to peace and the other way around. You must be careful about expenses and buy only the stuff which you really need. This can save you from putting your money into some dubious schemes. You will be concerned with pending activities today and your expectations from yourself would be very high. In order to get the desired result, you may also be ready to take all the necessary stress.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You are likely to succeed in everything you start today. Financial transactions will be both satisfying and profitable in the afternoon. The day may not turn out to be as exciting as you may have expected. A thrilling evening will compensate for a rather tiring day. Expect a wonderful time with your darling in the evening. Today, top-up loans or bank loans may be granted if applied for.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You will feel the need to pursue your passions today. You will give more time to your family and will spend as much time as possible with your children and will bestow your love and affection on them. You will be in an imaginative and romantic mood today. You need to harness your creativity to create opportunities for yourself. Your partner may like to see the original you in terms of expression.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Your partner will be willing to do anything for you today. You ask for the moon or anything under the Sun, and they will oblige. Even though they won't be able to pluck the moon and stars from the sky, a special gesture from your partner is bound to send you to cloud nine. On the professional front, your negotiation skills will save you money from being swindled by others. There will be positive changes in your thinking process.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. An auspicious and favourable day awaits you. You will be able to complete all the tasks at work. You will be able to make beneficial changes at home. You will be able to buy new things for the home. Financial gains are possible. You may not be interested in going in details of money earned and money spent. This doesn’t mean that you have a laid-back attitude towards money, but this means that you are really very busy.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. A candid conversation with your beloved is on the radar today. Labour to complete tasks you've been putting off for a while. Although health does not look worrisome, the day doesn't indicate anything drastic. You will be happy with what you have been able to accumulate till date and what you are likely to accumulate in the future will also look promising. This is going to add delight to your life. You may be very vocal at the office today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You are at your best when communicating with others, and your silver-tongued speech will charm many. Your day will be spent negotiating, meeting, and interacting with people to get things done. At work, you may be put in charge of some investigative task. Towards the evening, people around you will find you incredibly charming and irresistible. On the whole, it's a good day from a health point of view. There won’t be any financial imbalance from any angle either

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Endless ambitions and limitless energy; a day tailored to perfection. On the career front, you will be looking for some challenging activities. You will have more than enough vigour to tackle anything that works or academics can throw at you. You may also become a bit health conscious and proactive. This may make you worry a bit about the near and distant future from a financial standpoint but don’t worry, things will be back in control during the second half of the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Your role in bringing around important and influential deals will be pivotal indeed. However, at work, the final result may not actually be up to the standards you expected. However, a pleasant evening with your beloved will clear all such shadows and lighten your mood. While the first half of the day is going to shower blessings of coins in your pocket, the second half of the day can be very tricky, especially for a spendthrift like you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. It's time to party, whether or not you have no reason for it. Friends and even acquaintances will be invited to take part in the celebrations; you will be all charged up to have a blast of a day. For those engaged in business, profits may come, but it won't be the result of the efforts you put in.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Normally, it is you who delegates and calls the shots, but today, the situation will be different. You will be overloaded with work, and nobody will be able to share it with you. However, don't get disappointed as your hard work will be paid off very well. Your commitment and performance will motivate others to put their best foot forward. Because of your positive approach and logical abilities, you will excel.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You will be successful in defeating your enemies and seeing your capabilities. You are advised to be cautious of these people. Head for a long drive or take a walk if things begin to bother you as this puts you in a better mood. You will be motivated to enhance your skills and apply them to your personal life. Planning and organising things on the domestic front may bore you. You may even experience mood swings today.