ETV Bharat / state

Action Would Be Taken to Safeguard Water Rights of Telangana People in Krishna Basin: Minister

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

Telangana's Minister for Irrigation, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, emphasized the state's commitment to securing its rightful share of Krishna River waters. He directed legal and technical teams to aggressively pursue this goal in ongoing disputes before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II and the Supreme Court.

Action Would Be Taken to Safeguard Water Rights of Telangana People in Krishna Basin: Minister
Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy (IANS Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday asserted that the government would take necessary steps to safeguard the water rights and interests of people of the state in Krishna basin.

The Minister emphasised on the need for Telangana to get its legitimate share in the waters of Krishna as per the basin parameters and the in-basin demands, to mitigate the distress and hardships faced by its people in Krishna basin, and there should be no compromise on this matter.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, reviewed the progress of inter-state issues related to Krishna water disputes with senior advocates C S Vaidyanathan and V Ravinder Rao, Advisor Adityanath Das, Secretary Rahul Bojja and other legal team members here, an official release said.

Vaidyanathan briefly explained the status of various issues before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) and Supreme Court and suggested the way forward. The meeting decided to pursue the matter before KWDT-II seeking for interim revision of ratio as at least 50:50, until the final allocations are made, it said.

The Minister reiterated the stand of the government and also the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly on February 12, 2024, that the government is not going to handover any components in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The matter of KWDT-II decision (Civil appeals) pending before the Supreme Court was also discussed and Vaidyanathan suggested that Maharashtra and Karnataka states may also be approached directly to resolve the issues amicably through dialogue, which the Minister also found worth pursuing and directed to initiate appropriate action in that direction.

Uttam Kumar Reddy advised the legal team and technical team to put all their efforts in achieving equitable and legitimate share for Telangana in Krishna River waters. He further directed to pursue all the issues aggressively without any compromise before both the Tribunal and the Supreme Court, the release added.

TAGGED:

KRISHNA WATER DISPUTEN UTTAM KUMAR REDDY KRISHNA RIVERRIGHTS OF TELANGANA KRISHNA BASINRIGHTS OF TELANGANA KRISHNA BASIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.