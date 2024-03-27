Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic with Triptii Dimri from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Sets as They Wrap up 1st Schedule

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently engaged in the filming of the much-awaited third part of the famous horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The excitement soared high upon the announcement of Vidya Balan joining forces with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in their upcoming venture. The first shoot schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been completed and Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to announce the news.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kartik shared a photograph alongside the female lead Triptii Dimri, confirming the wrap-up of the first filming session.

Sharing the news, he penned in the caption, "Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic. (sic)"

Excited fans filled the comment section of the post with fire and red heart emojis. A user wrote, "This is going to be a blockbuster (sic)." Another commented, "CAN'T WAIT FOR BB3 ROOH BABA (sic)." A fan wrote, "I can already feel the madness (sic)."

On March 9, Kartik Aaryan kick-started the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, labeling it as the most significant project of his career. Before commencing the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot, he offered his prayers at his home temple. He captioned, "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic)."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is anticipated to outshine its previous parts, especially with OG Manjulika, portrayed by Vidya Balan, making her comeback to the franchise following her lauded performance in the 2007 movie alongside Akshay Kumar. The release date for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is reportedly set for Diwali 2024.