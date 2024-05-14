WATCH: Kartik Aaryan's Pet Destroys Chandu Champion's Poster, Actor Says 'Ab Kal Hi Ayega'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion is one of the highly anticipated films. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie has been generating immense buzz, with the makers teasing audiences with behind-the-scenes glimpses. Now, on Tuesday, Kartik was geared up to unveil the poster of the movie, but unexpectedly it was derailed by his mischievous pet, Katori.

The 33-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video. In the video, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor can be seen chasing after Katori, who had destroyed the poster, leading the actor to postpone his plan. Kartik humorously captioned the post, "Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster."

Kartik's dedication to his work is well-known, and his transformation into the role of Chandu Champion has left audiences in awe. The film, which tells the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, promises to be a gripping narrative. With its theatrical release slated for June 14, the anticipation is palpable.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been making waves with his recent projects, including Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. His upcoming lineup is equally impressive with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline, as well as an epic war saga directed by Sandeep Modi.