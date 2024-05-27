ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar Announces Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 27, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

Updated : May 27, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

Karan Johar announces Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is slated for release this year on November 22.

Karan Johar Announces Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri
Karan Johar Announces Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his new project Dhadak 2. KJo took to his social media handle on Monday and dropped an announcement video, revealing the film's stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The film directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Jorhar himself, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 22, 2024.

Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen - the caste was different... The end of the story. Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024."

The announcement video hints at a narrative that will once again push boundaries, delving into the complexities of love and challenging societal norms. Audiences can expect a cinematic experience filled with romance, drama, and emotional depth. This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Chaturvedi and Dimri, promising a fresh and exciting dynamic.

The first instalment released in 2016, starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and went on to become a commercial success. The film was a remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat, which explored the theme of love transcending social barriers and resonated deeply with audiences. With Dhadak 2, Johar aims to recreate the magic, presenting a unique story that will captivate viewers.

READ MORE

  1. After the Success of RARKPK, Karan Johar Teases next Directorial Venture on 52nd Birthday
  2. Mr and Mrs Mahi Trailer: Janhvi-Rajkummar Navigate Parental Expectations and Personal Dreams
  3. 'An Apple a Day Does Nothing I Say': Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan Slam Controversial iPhone Ad
Last Updated :May 27, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

TAGGED:

KARAN JOHARDHADAK 2SIDDHANT CHATURVEDITRIPTI DIMRIDHADAK 2 STARS SIDDHANT TRIPTI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.