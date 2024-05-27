Karan Johar Announces Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his new project Dhadak 2. KJo took to his social media handle on Monday and dropped an announcement video, revealing the film's stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The film directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Jorhar himself, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 22, 2024.

Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen - the caste was different... The end of the story. Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024."

The announcement video hints at a narrative that will once again push boundaries, delving into the complexities of love and challenging societal norms. Audiences can expect a cinematic experience filled with romance, drama, and emotional depth. This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Chaturvedi and Dimri, promising a fresh and exciting dynamic.

The first instalment released in 2016, starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and went on to become a commercial success. The film was a remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat, which explored the theme of love transcending social barriers and resonated deeply with audiences. With Dhadak 2, Johar aims to recreate the magic, presenting a unique story that will captivate viewers.