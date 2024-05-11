'An Apple a Day Does Nothing I Say': Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan Slam Controversial iPhone Ad

Hyderabad: The latest advertisement for Apple's new iPhone has sparked widespread disappointment, igniting an online debate. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and director Karan Johar, along with British actor Hugh Grant and filmmaker Asif, have also reacted to it now. They took to their respective social media platforms to express their disapproval.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Fighter actor shared his thoughts, labelling the new Apple ad as 'sad and ignorant'. He wrote, "How sad and ignorant is the new Apple ad." Karan Johar also took to his IG Story and wrote, " An apple a day ....does nothing I say!" Hugh Grant, meanwhile, condemned the advertisement, stating, "The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley."

British filmmaker Asif also joined in the controversy, slamming the commercial for its perceived disrespect towards artists and creators. He wrote, "Like iPads but don't know why anyone thought this ad was a good idea. It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, take everything then say it’s all created by them."

The backlash stems from Apple's recent 'Crush' advertisement, launched by CEO Tim Cook earlier this month. The commercial features a massive hydraulic press crushing various items, including musical instruments, books, sculptures, and gaming consoles, among others. Sharing the ad, Tim Cook wrote, "Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we've ever created, the most advanced display we've ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it'll be used to create."

However, the ad's message fell flat with audiences, who criticised Apple for disrespecting other creative mediums and expressing disappointment with the "symbolism of crushing" in the ad. In response to the criticism, Apple has decided not to air the ad on TV.