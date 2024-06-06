Saharanpur Advocate Murder Case: Court Sentences Five Convicts To Death

Saharanpur: Additional Sessions Court Judge Mahesh Kumar in a major verdict in the murder of advocate Karamveer Chhabra, and attack on his father Satpal Chhabra sentenced five convicts to death. As per sources, five of them belong to the same family. A fine of Rs 1.5 lakh each has also been imposed on the accused.

The convicts include Bhupendra Singh Batra, resident of Madhav Prasad Gali, his son Guru Pratap, brother Amarjit Singh, nephew Gurneet alias Sunny and Gurmeet Singh alias Raju, resident of Kishanpura Nala Patri. All the accused were on bail from the High Court for many years.



The Chhabras were residents of Patel Nagar of Saharanpur district. As per sources, Satpal Chhabra had a land dispute with opposition party member Bhupendra Singh Batra. On December 26, 2015, Satpal Chhabra and his son Karmveer Chhabra were attacked with sharp weapons in the Qutubsher police station area.

Karmveer was brutally stabbed to death with a knife and a dagger, while Satpal Chhabra was injured. On the statement of the injured, the police had registered a case under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Whoever is guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (appellants shared a common object and were part of unlawful assembly and secondly), 302 (prescribes the punishment for murder), 307 (prescribes punishment for attempt to murder), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), and 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person) of the Indian Penal Code against five of the accused.

On June 4, the court had declared the accused guilty, after which the police arrested all the five accused from the court itself.