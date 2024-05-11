ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Hrithik-Saba Step out in Style for Dinner Date with Farhan-Shibani, Fans Demand ZNMD 2

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan and his lady love Saba Azad step out for a dinner date with Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar on Friday night in Mumbai. The viral videos of Hrithik and Farhan from their date night with respective partners prompted fans to demand Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel. Scroll ahead for the ZNMD duo's latest video from date night.
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar out on dinner date with Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad(Photo: ANI)

Hrithik Roshan and his lady love Saba Azad step out for a dinner date with Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar on Friday night in Mumbai. The viral videos of Hrithik and Farhan from their date night with respective partners prompted fans to demand Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel. Scroll ahead for the ZNMD duo's latest video from date night.

Hrithik-Shibani and Hrithik-Saba out on a dinner date (Video: ANI)

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, along with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, enjoyed a double date night, which quickly became a topic of discussion among fans. A video of the couples posing happily outside a restaurant circulated rapidly on social media.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara leading men Hrithik and Farhan, along with their respective partners, stepped out for a night of fun. Hrithik sported denim, while Saba chose a black outfit; Farhan went for black attire, and Shibani rocked a denim look for the date night.

Fans couldn't help but demand the sequel of the iconic film, with comments flooding in about the "Arjun and Imraan reunion". For unversed, Hrithik played Arjun Saluja while Farhan essayed Imraan in the road trip drama helmed by latter's filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar.

Speaking of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the film, which also featured Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, earned widespread acclaim for its storyline and character depth.

On the professional front, reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan, is gearing up for Krrish 4. Director Siddharth Anand hinted at the project's possibility, indicating that it's in the works. Meanwhile, Hrithik is busy with War 2, set to unveil a new facet of his character under Ayan Mukerji's direction.

on the other hand, Farhan Akhtar, known for his versatility as a producer, writer, director, and actor, has a diverse lineup of projects, including Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani under his banner Excel Entertainment.

Read More

  1. Amazing: Hrithik Roots for Girlfriend Saba Azad's Film Minimum as It Leads UK Asian Film Festival
  2. WATCH: Jr NTR with Wife Joins Ranbir-Alia, Hrithik-Saba for Dinner, His Moment with Fan Girl Viral
  3. Nothing, Just Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad and Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Partying Together in Goa

TAGGED:

HRITHIK ROSHAN SABA AZAD SPOTTEDFARHAN AKHTAR SHIBANI DANDEKAR DATEFARHAN SHIBANI HRIHITK SABA ON DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.