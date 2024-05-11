WATCH: Hrithik-Saba Step out in Style for Dinner Date with Farhan-Shibani, Fans Demand ZNMD 2

Hrithik-Shibani and Hrithik-Saba out on a dinner date (Video: ANI)

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, along with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, enjoyed a double date night, which quickly became a topic of discussion among fans. A video of the couples posing happily outside a restaurant circulated rapidly on social media.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara leading men Hrithik and Farhan, along with their respective partners, stepped out for a night of fun. Hrithik sported denim, while Saba chose a black outfit; Farhan went for black attire, and Shibani rocked a denim look for the date night.

Fans couldn't help but demand the sequel of the iconic film, with comments flooding in about the "Arjun and Imraan reunion". For unversed, Hrithik played Arjun Saluja while Farhan essayed Imraan in the road trip drama helmed by latter's filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar.

Speaking of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the film, which also featured Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, earned widespread acclaim for its storyline and character depth.

On the professional front, reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan, is gearing up for Krrish 4. Director Siddharth Anand hinted at the project's possibility, indicating that it's in the works. Meanwhile, Hrithik is busy with War 2, set to unveil a new facet of his character under Ayan Mukerji's direction.

on the other hand, Farhan Akhtar, known for his versatility as a producer, writer, director, and actor, has a diverse lineup of projects, including Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani under his banner Excel Entertainment.