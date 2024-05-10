Karan Johar Expresses Gratitude to SRK, Aditya Chopra in Heartfelt Post with Photo from KANK

Hyderabad: Karan Johar resorted to social media and shared a throwback photo from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. He also thanked Aditya Chopra in a lengthy heartfelt post made on Instagram. Karan is one of Bollywood's most significant filmmakers. Over the years, he has treated cinephiles to countless iconic films embellished with heartfelt stories about love, relationships, and friendship.

Recently, the filmmaker took to social media to share a throwback photo thanking Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Taking to Instagram, Karan on May 9, shares a retro monochromatic photo from the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna sets. The snapshot in between the shots shows KJo sitting on a bench with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who appear to be having a profound discussion.

In the picture, KJo and SRK, dressed in winter attire, sat attentively, while Rani was seen in a lehenga with a shawl wrapped over her and her head resting on the bench. Sharing the photo, the ace filmmaker penned a heartfelt note thanking Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for inspiring him to be storyteller'. In his caption, he reflected on his path, stating that being a bystander to such amazing talent was his biggest learning curve.

"Being a bystander to such incredible talent has been my hugest learning curve…. I look back with indelible memories and gratitude. Not a single day I haven’t thanked my the universe, Aditya Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan for convincing me that I could be a storyteller and attempt to direct my childhood dreams on celluloid …" read the caption of his latest post. He also included Rocky Aur rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song, Ve Kamleyaa, in the background.

The post sent fans into a frenzy, with their emotions flooding Karan's comments section. Many urged Karan to come up with KANK 2. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. KJo's most recent directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.