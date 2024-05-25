ETV Bharat / entertainment

After the Success of RARKPK, Karan Johar Teases next Directorial Venture on 52nd Birthday

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

On his 52nd birthday, Karan Johar teases his next directorial venture keeping title of the film under wraps. In 2023 Karan returned to director's chair after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was a commercial success.

Karan Johar (ANI)

Hyderabad: Celebrating his 52nd birthday on Saturday, May 25, Bollywood stalwart Karan Johar delighted fans with news of his next directorial venture, keeping the title under wraps for now.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a picture holding the script of of his upcoming directorial venture. Teasing fans with the caption, Karan wrote, "Get... Set... Go!" alongside the image.

To mark the occasion, Karan's close pals Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand hosted a star-studded bash, attended by Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Natasha, and Adar Poonawala. Snaps of celebrities arriving at the party flooded social media, with Karan himself donning a sleek black suit. The event, reportedly a surprise for the filmmaker, was revealed to him just a day before.

Social media erupted with birthday greetings from Bollywood peers including Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora shared a tender moment with Karan on Instagram, affectionately dubbing him her 'sexy boiiii' and showering him with love and a cascade of red heart emojis.

Having made an impressive return to directing after a seven-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan is now eagerly anticipating the release of his next production, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, scheduled for May 31.

