Mr and Mrs Mahi Trailer: Janhvi-Rajkummar Navigate Parental Expectations and Personal Dreams

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

Updated : May 12, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

The makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, drop trailer of the film Sunday. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the sports drama is bankrolled by Karan Johar.
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer out(Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming sports drama, Mr and Mrs Mahi released today. The makers dropped Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer first look on Star Sports and later unveiled full trailer on YouTube. As seen in the trailer, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi delves into the intricacies of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple united by their unwavering passion for cricket.

The nearly 3-minute-long trailer offers a peek into the narrative of the film set in northern India, depicting a middle-class milieu where aspirations and dreams often take a backseat. Rajkummar and Janhvi, both named Mahi in the film, come together and discover after marriage that, despite being quite opposite, they share a love for cricket.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Rajkummar, who aspired to become a cricketer, had to give up his dreams when his father forced him to pursue another path in life. Conversely, Janhvi, a doctor, never knew she had the potential to become a cricketer until Rajkummar made it his life mission to see her play professionally.

The trailer beautifully conveys the pain of shattered dreams, the courage to take chances, the importance of following one's heart, and the journey to finding one's true calling. It also highlights the struggles of young people who often sacrifice their own dreams to fulfill the expectations their parents have for them.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi, who previously worked together in the 2021 film Roohi. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is scheduled to release on May 31.

Last Updated :May 12, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

