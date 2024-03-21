Janhvi Kapoor Climbs Tirupati Temple Stairs on Knees with Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Orry

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and and her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya went to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam for the actress' birthday earlier this month, along with Orry. Now, Orry has released a video detailing their entire journey and experience throughout the visit. In the video, we learn Janhvi, Shikhar and Orry took the steps barefoot and completed the journey by walking on their knees.

Janhvi is said to be drawn to her mother Sridevi's south Indian origins and her love for Lord Tirupati is not a secret anymore. She is frequently seen visiting the Tirupati temple to receive holy darshan of Lord Tirupati. This year on her birthday Janhvi took to the temple accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar and close friend Orry (Orhan Awatramani).

Orry's vlog summarises the entire experience. In the video, Janhvi confessed that this is probably her 50th climb to the temple, while Shikhar stated that it is his ninth. It was Orry's first time visiting and climbing the temple. The actress may also be seen climbing the temple stairs on her knees and eating a basic, vegetarian south Indian meal with plenty of homemade ghee.

Janhvi explains, "Bhagwan ke darshan ka haq kamaana padta hai," which is why she enjoys climbing the stairs. On the day of darshan, Janhvi wore a crimson traditional south Indian lehenga choli, while Orry and Shikhar wore a traditional 'veshti'. According to Shikhar, the highlight of the video was Orry wearing dazzling red pants underneath a see-through white veshti.

On the professional front, Janhvi will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, JR NTR's Devara, and is about to begin a project with Ram Charan tentatively title RC 16.