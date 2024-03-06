Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor decided to mark her birthday by seeking blessings from Lord Venkateshwara, as she does for past few years. She chose to visit Tirumala Tirupati along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, close friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, and her aunt Maheshwari. Their visit was captured in videos that quickly spread across social media.

Before her trip to Tirupati, Janhvi attended the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where she caught everyone's attention. On her birthday, she dressed in a red half-saree paired with danglers and a necklace for her temple visit. Shikhar and Orry, on the other hand, wore traditional attire.

WATCH | Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Visit Tirupati on Her Birthday with Orry in Tow

Earlier in the day, Shikhar expressed his birthday wishes for Janhvi by sharing photos of them together, including one where they cuddled in front of the Eiffel Tower and another where Janhvi relaxed with her dogs.

On the same day, Mythri Movie Makers announced that Janhvi would be joining the cast of Ram Charan's RS16 movie. The production company welcomed her with a social media post, calling her the "celestial beauty" and wishing her a happy birthday. The movie, tentatively titled RC 16, is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Additionally, the makers of Devara too unveiled a stunning look of Janhvi to mark her birthday, marking her debut in Tamil cinema. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is a two-part project featuring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. They will reunite in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie is scheduled for release in theaters on April 25, 2025.