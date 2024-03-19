Devara: Part 1 - Jr NTR in Goa for Week-long Schedule, to Shoot a Song with Janhvi Kapoor

Hyderabad: Jr NTR kicks off the next phase of filming for his eagerly awaited movie Devara: Part 1 in the scenic locales of Goa, following a busy stint in Hyderabad. This leg of shooting, which commenced today, is set to span a week and will include the filming of a song. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, against the backdrop of coastal settings.

Devara will hit the screens in two installments, with the first part scheduled for release on April 5. It marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut collaboration with Jr NTR and the second major collaboration between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, following their success with the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage. The film's release date and poster were previously unveiled, depicting an intense action sequence featuring the RRR star, with the caption hinting at a thrilling cinematic experience.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Devara will unfold in two parts, with the first chapter slated to hit theaters on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the festive Dussehra weekend. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film boasts music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.

In addition to Devara, Jr NTR is gearing up for another highly anticipated project, War 2. Contrary to earlier reports, he is rumored to portray an Indian agent in the film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, which also stars Kiara Advani in a prominent role.