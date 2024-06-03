Mohanlal's Love-Filled Birthday Wish to Wife Suchitra Wins Hearts - See Pic

Hyderabad: Mohanlal is a household name in the Malayalam film industry, renowned for his exceptional acting prowess. Beyond captivating audiences on the big screen, he also delights his fans with his endearing social media presence. On Monday, the actor took to social media handle to celebrate a special occasion, that is, his wife Suchitra's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Mohanlal shared a heartwarming photo with his better half, accompanied by a touching caption that read, "Wishing you a day filled with all the love in the world! Happy birthday, dearest Suchi (followed by a heart emoji)." The post was soon flooded with warm wishes from his devoted fan base.

One fan gushed, "Happy birthday to the most humble, unassuming, loving, caring human being." Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday love & blessings." A netizen wrote, "The best couple!"

As Mohanlal continues to enthrall audiences with his impressive filmography of nearly 360 movies, he is gearing up to amaze fans with his upcoming projects. The 64-year-old actor is set to appear in Empuraan and Barroz, a film that marks his directorial debut, in which he will also star in the lead role. The buzz surrounding Barroz suggests it will hit theatres on September 12, making it one of the most anticipated Onam releases. Additionally, Mohanlal has a slew of other projects in the pipeline, including Kannappa, Vrushabha, and Mohanlal 360.