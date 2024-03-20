RC 16: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan Launch Film with Pooja Ceremony - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to appear alongside Ram Charan in her second Telugu film tentatively titled RC16, attended the film's launch ceremony on Wednesday. Janhvi and Ram were spotted at the pooja ceremony donning Indian attire. According to a statement, RC 16 is intended to be a large-scale production with a significant budget.

The entire cast and crew of the film was in attendance at the pooja ceremony. For the grand launch, Janhvi opted for a green coloured saree, while Ram appeared in a white shirt. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut with the national award-winning Uppena, is presented by the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi was spotted with father Boney Kapoor at the Hyderabad airport arriving for the launch ceremony. She was spotted in a chic attire wearing white shirt over blue jeans, paired with a long beige coat. The actor completed her look with a funky cap. She had her hair open with soft curls that enhanced her beauty.

The makers of RC 16 welcomed Janhvi onboard on the actor's 27th birthday on March 6. It was revealed that she will star opposite Ram Charan in the pan-India film. Mythri Movie Makers welcomed the actress with a post on X (previously known as Twitter) wishing her a happy birthday. Taking to X, the makers wrote: "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerising #JanhviKapoor #RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is preparing for the premiere of filmmaker Shankar's forthcoming action movie Game Changer, which stars Kiara Advani. The film is billed as an action drama with contemporary politics and will be distributed in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Janhvi, on the other hand, is slated to make her Telugu film debut with Devara, opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The Koratala Siva-directed film will be released in October this year. She also has Ulajh in the works.