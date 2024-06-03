ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Held for Assaulting Cabin Crew, Trying to Open Door of Bahrain-Bound Air India Express Flight

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Abdul Musavir Nadukandee, a passenger on an Air India Express flight, was arrested in Mumbai after allegedly assaulting cabin crew members and attempting to open the aircraft door mid-flight. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from Kozhikode, prompting the pilot to divert the flight for an emergency landing.

Man Held for Assaulting Cabin Crew, Trying to Open Door of Bahrain-Bound Air India Express Flight
Air India Express Flight (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly assaulting the cabin crew onboard an Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain and trying to open the door of the aircraft, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Abdul Musavir Nadukandee, was arrested after the flight made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Saturday, an official from Sahar police said.

Nadukandee, who hails from Kerala, woke up when the flight took off from Kozhikode and immediately went to the back of the aircraft, where he allegedly assaulted the cabin crew and tried to open the door of the aircraft, he said.

When the crew members managed to bring the man back to his seat, he started verbally abusing and assaulting other passengers and threatened to open the emergency door, the official said. Fearing a security threat, the pilot made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and alerted the security officials, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 336 (act endangering life), 504 (provocation to breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Aircraft Act, the official said.

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA EXPRESS FLIGHTABDUL MUSAVIR NADUKANDEECABIN CREW ASSAULTKERALA MAN ASSAULT CABIN CREW HELD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.