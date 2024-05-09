WATCH: Rajkummar's Reaction to Janhvi's Cricket Ball-Inspired Dress During Mr & Mrs Mahi Promotions

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi is generating immense buzz, and its lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film. On Thursday, the duo attended a promotional event in Mumbai, where they stole the spotlight with their stylish outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a bold, blood-red cut-out dress featuring a unique cricket ball design on the strap, inspired by the movie's theme. Her co-star Rajkummar Rao couldn't resist reacting playfully to her dress, drawing attention from the paparazzi. Check the video below:

On May 8, the makers of Mr & Mrs Mahi released new posters from the film, showcasing the lead actors in their Indian jerseys, with the Indian flag painted on their faces. The posters exuded a sense of enthusiasm, with Janhvi and Rajkummar flashing bright smiles. Janhvi captioned her Instagram post, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife."

Janhvi Kapoor has been on a roll, with her recent projects including Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, a cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and a special appearance in the Heart Throb song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her upcoming projects include Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, who last appeared in Bheed, is gearing up for the release of his next film Srikanth. He will also reprise his role alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2. With Mr & Mrs Mahi, the talented duo is all set to captivate audiences with their on-screen chemistry and sportsmanship.