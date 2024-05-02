Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts 'Shikhu' Necklace, Gets Thumbs up from Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who has been rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, has often been spotted with him on various occasions. It is very clear that they are dating, however, the duo has not yet officially confirmed it. Meanwhile, Janhvi's latest social media post has sparked excitement among her fans, particularly due to a noticeable 'Shikhu' necklace that has become a talking point.

The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and dropped a series of pictures of herself clad in shades of a black and white dress, accessorised with the 'Shikhu' necklace. The Bawaal actor recently wore the same necklace to the Maidaan screening, fuelling speculation about their relationship.

In the photos, Janhvi exudes elegance and sophistication, with her outfit and hairstyle garnering attention alongside the necklace with her rumoured beau's nickname. She captioned her post with a simple hair bow emoji.

Fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with compliments. Her sister, actor Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen (followed by applaud emoji). Shanaya Kapoor commented with heart-eyed emojis. Her rumoured boyfriend also reacted by liking her post.

The buzz around Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship has been building, particularly after her appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8. When asked about the rumours, Janhvi playfully avoided a direct answer but did reveal that Shikhar, which she referred to as "Shikhuuu", is among the three people on her speed dial list, alongside her father and her sister.

As the duo continues to keep their relationship under wraps, their subtle gestures and nods to each other have only added fuel to the speculation.