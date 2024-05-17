Telangana Software Engineer Dies in Road Accident in US

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana's Sangareddy district died in a road accident in North Carolina, USA, family members said.

According to reports, Abbaraju Prithviraj had been working in USA for eight years and had got married last year. The accident occurred when his car skid due to the rains and collided with another vehicle. Prithviraj and his wife, Sripriya, who were in the car were saved due to the airbags.

After which, Prithviraj came out of the car to inform police about the accident while his wife waited inside the vehicle. While contacting police, he was run over by another speeding vehicle that had approached from the other side of the road. Prithviraj succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

His family is settled in in Alakapuri under LB Nagar in Hyderabad while his father Abbaraju Venkataramana, a retired employee of the electricity department passed away around two years ago.

The news of Prithviraj's death has descended a pall of gloom on his native place. His family members said they are making arrangements to bring his body to Hyderabad on Sunday after post-mortem.

In a similar road accident last month, two engineering students from Telangana died in USA. The two were studying computer science engineering at a university in Arizona and were natives of Karimnagar and Janagama districts.