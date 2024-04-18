Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 Strikes Massive Rs 45 Crore Hindi Theatrical Deal

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has emerged as one of the top stars in the Telugu Film Industry, especially after the success of RRR. His upcoming film Devara: Part 1, helmed by Koratala Siva and featuring Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has already grabbed headlines due to its impressive pre-release Hindi theatrical deal. This deal reflects the confidence that the Hindi distributors and presenters have in Devara Part 1.

As per reports by a newswire, the Hindi theatrical rights of Devara: Part 1 have been secured by AA Films through an advance commission arrangement, with the movie being presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Movies. The rights have been acquired for a substantial amount of Rs 45 crores, indicating that the film will need to gross around Rs 100 crores to be deemed successful. The advantage of the advance commission deal is that the producers stand to benefit if the film resonates with the Hindi-speaking audience. Jr NTR and his team will receive a percentage of the earnings once the film surpasses the Rs 100 crore mark in the Hindi market.

The deal sealed by the makers of Devara holds great promise as it is a new intellectual property and also considering Koratala Siva's recent challenges following the failure of his previous film, Acharya. Despite Jr NTR not having a solo lead release in Hindi, the significant agreement secured indicates the positive reputation he has built after his role in RRR. A positive reception for Devara: Part 1 could pave the way for the sequel to shatter box office records.

The estimated global pre-release theatrical business for Devara: Part 1 is projected to reach around Rs 200 crores. Additionally, earning approximately Rs 150 crores from non-theatrical rights further solidifies the movie's financial viability. With the overall budget, inclusive of Jr NTR's anticipated payment, falling within the range of Rs 200-250 crores, the producers have ensured a financially sound venture.

Jr NTR is also set to feature in the highly anticipated War 2 next year, marking his first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. His strategic approach towards a pan-India journey looks promising, with Devara Part 1 awaiting a warm reception to continue the success streak.