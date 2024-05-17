'My Retirement Not Due to Physical Reasons, It’s Due to Mental Aspect', says Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri, who announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, asserted that his retirement had nothing to do with physical reasons, but it was due to mental aspect.

Chhetri will hang up his boots after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6, bringing the curtains down on a 19-year career during which he became India's top and world's fourth most international goal-scorer with 94 strikes. He will always be referred as the greatest football player ever for becoming the country's most-capped player.

During his virtual interaction, Chhetri mentioned that mental health is the most important aspect for every professional sportsperson and everyone should focus on it as well.

"The retirement decision was not because of the physical aspect, I am still fit, running, chasing, defending, the hard work is not difficult, the reason is to do with the mental aspect," said Chhetri.

"I was fighting with myself, trying to think holistically, it came instinctively. One year I will be in Bengaluru FC, I don't know how long I will be playing (domestic football), after that, I want to take a sabbatical," he added.

India's striker also said that he might consider taking up coaching as a profession after his playing career specifically mentioning that it's not very high on his agenda as of now.

"I will not say never, I will think during my sabbatical, but it's not very high on my agenda as of now," Chhetri, who is representing Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League side, said.

The iconic player, who has been the flagbearer of Indian football after the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia called it a day, added that he had consulted India coach Igor Stimac before announcing his decision. "

When I went to Stimac and told him about my retirement decision, he understood it," he said. "Another person he spoke with was star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. "He is very close to me, understands me," Chhetri said.

In the latest video posted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their former skipper Kohli revealed that Sunil Chhetri had a word with him before announcing his retirement from the grandest stage. "He actually has messaged me as well, informing me that he is gonna do it. But I would say he just felt like he was very pleased with the decision. I have become very close with him over the years and I wish him nothing but the best. He is a lovely guy," Kohli said.