Rajasthan Man, Who Strayed Into Pak Territory Returns Home After 32 Months

Barmer: A 25-year-old man from Rajasthan's Barmer district, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan territory nearly three years ago, has been handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border and is now being interrogated by the security agencies in Punjab.

Sedwa police station officer Deep Singh said a police team has been sent to Punjab to bring Sabir Ahmed, resident of Janpalia in Barmer, back home. The reason as to why and how he crossed the border will be known only after the interrogations are over, he added.

Sabbir left his home, which is located near the Indo-Pak border, at around 8 am on October 24, 2021, saying he was going to Gohad Ka Tala Dargah. When he did not return home, his family members found that he had not gone to the dargah. They searched for him in all the nearby areas but could not find him.

Some days later, the family came across a video on social media showing Sabir lodged in Pakistan. They immediately informed police and the BSF was approached for Sabir's whereabouts.

The family told police that Sabir was mentally unstable and could have strayed into Pakistan territory. For the last 32 months, they have been pleading with the administration for his release.

Finally, Sabir has returned to India two days ago and is under the safe custody of security agencies. His family and a team of Barmer Police have left for Punjab to collect him.

The Indian security agencies in Punjab will hand over Sabir to his family once the interrogations are completed. According to Sabir's maternal uncle, he has received information from the district administration that he has returned to India following which they contacted the police and all have gone to Amritsar to bring him home.

