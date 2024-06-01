Leopard Beats a Hasty Retreat after Dogs Attack in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): You must have witnessed a leopard hunting a dog, but in the video, the dogs surrounded the leopard that came to hunt the dogs. A leopard ventured out of the forest and entered a dairy farm in the Bahadarabad area of ​​​​Haridwar on Friday.

Dogs attack a leopard in the Bahadarabad area of ​​​​Haridwar (ETV Bharat)

The leopard came to hunt the dogs. But, the dogs are not scared of the leopard. They showed courage and faced the leopard bravely. The dogs overpowered the leopard so much that they injured it.

Meanwhile, after hearing the barking of dogs, the owner of the dairy farm rushed to the spot and was surprised to see the fight of dogs with the leopard. He hurriedly closed the door of the room. In this way, the leopard got trapped in the room. The leopard got so scared of the attack of the dogs that it went and sat on top of the cupboard. The forest department was informed about the presence of the leopard. The team of the forest department reached the spot to rescue the leopard.

Haridwar's Forest Range Officer Shailendra Negi said that information was received about a leopard being trapped in the Bahadarabad area at 3 am on Friday. After which, when we reached the spot, the leopard was found locked in a room. Later, a rescue operation was launched to rescue the leopard.

Initially, an attempt was made to tranquillize the leopard twice, but for some reason, it was not tranquillized. After that, the leopard was caught directly in the cage. He said that the leopard came out of the forest to the area to hunt a dog, but it got trapped. At present, the leopard has been sent to the rescue centre for first aid.

