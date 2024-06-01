It's official: Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket on His 39th Birthday

Hyderabad: On his 39th birthday, India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday announced his retirement from representative cricket saying "I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me".

Dinesh Karthik took to his X handle and shared the picture of the document to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket. "It's official, Thanks, DK," Karthik wrote on his X handle. He also posted a video along with a picture of his letter.

Karthik, who mentioned that he would hang up his boots after the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), received a guard of honour from RCB players after the franchise's heartbreaking defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

The 39-year-old took off his gloves and acknowledged the fans, who were on their feet to applaud the veteran for his contributions throughout the season. Soon a moment to savour for the RCB fans unfolded, as the modern-day cricketing great Virat Kohli embraced Karthik as he struggled to fight back his emotions.

"I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible. Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead," Kathik wrote in the statement.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends. My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn't be what I am without their blessings," he added.

The wicket-keeper batter also asserted that he owe plenty to his wife and national squash player Dipika Pallikal, who supported him in the worst phase of his career.

"I also owe plenty to Dipika, herself a professional sportsperson, who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me. Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you. Cricket and cricketers, wouldn't be the same without your support and good wishes," he concluded.

Karthik, who made his test debut in 2004 at the age of 19, played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India, fronting up in various roles, like Test opener in England or a T20I finisher in Nidhhas Trophy in his 20-year career. He was also an integral member of the Indian cricket team which won the inaugural season of the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Despite being the wicket-keeper, his catch of former South African skipper Gramme Smith in the wide second slip is being cherished by people today as well.

Karthik, who hails from Tamil Nadu, failed to perform to the potential he had and was away from the team with Mahendra Singh Dhoni sealing the wicket-keeper spot being the captain of the side. He racked up 1025 runs (Average - 25.0) in Tests, 1752 (Average - 30.2) in ODIs and 686 (Average - 26.4) in T20Is.

Karthik finished his IPL career as the only Indian cricketer with 300 T20 games. He is also a player to feature in the second-most matches of the cash-rich league and was the only third Indian to feature in 250+ IPL games. He amassed 326 runs in 15 matches of the IPL 2024 at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.36.

Karthik, who made his debut with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2008 - inaugural season, finished his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, studded with 22 fifties. In his illustrious IPL career that spanned over 17 years, Karthik featured for six franchises including Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the RCB.

Karthik, who is also renowned as DK, has led KKR for three years from 2018 to 2020. He has also led Delhi Daredevils on six occasions as a stand-in skipper. Overall, his captaincy record reads 21 wins, 21 losses and one tied match.

Having made his debut for the Tamil Nadu cricket team in late 2002 against Baroda as a wicket-keeper, Karthik has since played 167 first-class matches and 260 List-A matches. He is also the current captain of the Tamil Nadu cricket team in domestic cricket.

With his time as a professional having seemingly come to an end, Karthik might look to explore his avenues as a commentator and was recently added to the commentary panel for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. He has already worked as a commentator during the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia, and the Ashes 2023.