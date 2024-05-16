End Of An Era: Sports World Pays Tribute To footballer Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri's sudden announcement of retirement from international football shocked the whole sports fraternity as many sportspersons, including former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, 2011 World Cup's Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh and former star footballer Bhaichung Bhutia were among the leading sports personalities, who lauded the iconic striker's achievements.

Chhetri posted a video on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his retirement and mentioned that the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 will be his last appearance for the country.

Commenting on the 39-year-old's video post on Instagram, Kohli wrote for his good friend, "My brother. Proud."

File: Sunil Chhetri (Sunil Chhetry post's comment box)

Yuvraj called him a legend, saying the legacy of the 39-year-old veteran of 150 national appearances will remain for a very long time. "A real legend of the game, who took Indian football onto the global stage. Your passion has inspired a generation to take up the game... your legacy in Indian sports will be remembered forever...you can look back with pride as you get set for your final game, thank you legend," wrote Yuvraj in an Instagram story.

File: Sunil Chhetri (Yuvraj Singh Instagram Story)

Chhetri, who made his international debut in 2005, has scored 94 goals for the country. He will leave the scene as India's all-time top scorer and most-capped player.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, member of the India squad for the T20 World Cup, wished Chhetri a "happy retirement". "What a run you have had! Congratulations on an amazing career," wrote Chahal on 'X' while Chhetri's Bengaluru FC and India team-mate, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, wished he could change his compatriot's mind.

"Never wanted to see this happen, I wish I could do something to change your mind but I also understand why it is happening bhai. The whole country needs to celebrate your international career on the 6th of June in the way you deserve. My Captain," Sandhu wrote on 'X'.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said Chhetri will continue to motivate the coming generations. "Your legacy on and off the field will always be remembered! You have always been and will continue to inspire us. Thank you."

The BCCI termed Chhetri a "phenomenal icon", saying his "career has been nothing short of extraordinary and you have been a phenomenal icon for Indian football and Indian sports," while India spinner Kuldeep Yadav congratulated the legend on a "fantastic career".

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru saluted the No 11 jersey, saying, "What a ride this has been, skipper! 94 international goals, so many laurels, an unbroken conviction and you've inspired so many young Indians to dream big. Happy farewell to the No.11 (No.9) but India's 1," wrote RCB on 'X'.

Chhetri, who plays for Bengaluru Football Club in the Indian Super League, has amassed 10 goals in the last couple of seasons. He smashed five goals in the 2022-23 seasons and as many in the 2023-24 edition.

"The phases, the faces, the eras and battles - he’s been the one constant through it all. He’s going to do it one last time, and we can never be grateful enough for the giant that walked amongst men," Bengaluru FC wrote on X.

Chhetri (94) finished his career as the player with the fourth most goals at the international level after football icons Christiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106).