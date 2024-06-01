'I Am a BJP Cadre, Not a Leader:' Mithun Sheds Celebrity Aura, Stands In Queue To Vote

Kolkata (West Bengal): Wearing a black kurta paired with a black cap and sunglasses, a bearded Mithun Chakraborty,73, who is lovingly remembered for his iconic movie Disco Dancer, appeared in a jovial mood on Saturday.

Like a commoner, Mithun arrived much before the voting began at 7 AM, stood in a long queue and cast his vote at a polling station in Kolkata's Belgachia. In February, Mithun, 73, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after having symptoms of an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident. The megastar, who has campaigned extensively for the BJP in West Bengal, has beaten age and ill health pulling crowds in rallies to lap up support for the party.

During an interaction with media, he said, "I am a BJP cadre, I have done my duty. I will talk about films from tomorrow because I have to feed my family too." Meanwhile, voting is underway in West Bengal's nine seats including-- Barasat, Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, Jaynagar, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, and Mathurapur.

However, he recovered soon and was discharged from the hospital. Mithun Chakraborty, who is tagged as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, made his acting debut with the art house drama Mrigayaa in 1976. He gained major stardom in 1982 with 'Disco Dancer' after which he was seen in films such as 'Agneepath', 'Taqdeer', 'Baat Ban Jaye', 'Gunahon Ka Devta', 'Shatranj', 'Sautela', 'Billa No. 786' to name a few.

In Bollywood, he was last seen on the big screen in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. The film is centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir.The National Award-winning actor, who has also been feted with a Padma Bhushan, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021, ahead of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election that year.