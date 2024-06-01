Mumbai Police Arrests UP Man For Threatening to Blow up Mumbai Airport, Taj Hotel

Agra: Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a youth from Uttar Pradesh's Agra in connection with an alleged threat to blow up the Taj Hotel and Mumbai airport, an official said.

The accused Arvind Rajput, a resident of Sohalla area of Agra late night on Friday, DCP City Suraj Rai said. He said that Mumbai Police has taken 48 hours transit remand of accused Arvind Rajput from CJM Court. The motive behind the bomb threats was not immediately known.

Mumbai Police has also recovered the mobile from the accused which is being examined. Mumbai Police had earlier arrested two youths from Sikandrarao in Hathras in the case, but were let off after interrogation.

On May 27, a threatening message was sent to the helpline number of Mumbai Traffic Police in which the caller threatened that bombs had been planted at Mumbai Airport, Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station leaving the security agencies on tenterhooks.

Sadar police station in-charge inspector Pradeep Kumar said that Arvind Rajput was arrested along with SI Prashant Patil from Worli police station of Mumbai. It is learnt that arrested accused Arvind has been unemployed for some time, but he does not have a criminal record.

It can be recalled that after the bomb threats of May 27, Mumbai police had launched a massive search operation at the threatened places. However, the threats turned out to be a hoax as police did not find any explosive material as per officials. Police had traced the Whatsapp number from which the threatening message had been posted in the Mumbai Police's Whatsapp helpline number to Agra even as a FIR was registered against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.