Devara - Part 1: Jr NTR Set to Kickstart Final Leg of Shoot - When Does it Begin?

Jr NTR's exciting lineup is making him juggle between Mumbai and Hyderabad. The actor, who is currently in Mumbai for War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan, will soon commence final leg of shoot for his pan-India film, Devara - Part 1. Read on to know when team helmed by Koratala Siva will commence the extensive schedule for the film schedule to hit big screens on October 10.

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is gearing up for his much-awaited project, Devara - Part 1, marking his return to the big screen after the massive success of RRR. The superstar is busy juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad as he has also commenced shooting for his Bollywood debut, War 2. Despite his commitments to War 2, Jr NTR is determined to meet the high expectations of his fans with Devara - Part 1. The team Helmed by Koratala Siva has already wrapped up most of Devara - Part 1 filming, with the final leg scheduled to begin soon. The film will also mark Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's foray into Telugu cinema.

This ambitious pan-Indian film, backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Jr NTR's half-brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, is slated for release on October 10. To meet the release date, the makers will be gearing up for an extensive shooting schedule. According to latest buzz around the film, Devara - Part 1 final leg of shoot is likely to commence from May after Jr NTR wraps Mumbai schedule of his Bollywood debut, War 2. Koratala Siva has meticulously planned the production, ensuring a swift and efficient shoot.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has returned to Mumbai for the filming of War 2, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is part of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe. Additionally, Jr NTR's new look for the film has sparked further anticipation among audiences, promising a fresh and exciting portrayal. Contrary to previous reports, Jr NTR will portray an Indian agent rather than an antagonist in the film.

Aditya Chopra, the head of YRF, has ambitious plans for the spy universe, envisioning spin-offs and cameo appearances in future projects. This groundbreaking initiative aims to unite talents from various industries, fostering a Pan-Indian cinematic universe. Speculation even suggests that Jr NTR's involvement in War 2 may lead to further opportunities in Hindi cinema, marking a significant step in his career.

