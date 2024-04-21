After a Day Off, Jr NTR Returns to Mumbai for War 2, Ready to Bounce Back in Full Swing - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

After a Day Off, Jr NTR Returns to Mumbai for War 2 Shoot, Ready to Bounce Back in Full Swing - Watch

After a brief break, Jr NTR returns to Mumbai for the shooting of War 2. The actor will be joining Hrithik Roshan for the film which also stars Kiara Advani in lead role. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 will mark Jr NTR's foray into Bollywood.

Hyderabad: After spending over a week in Mumbai for his upcoming movie War 2, Jr NTR took a day off and went back to Hyderabad. The actor, who returned to Hyderabad on Saturday but soon was seen at the airport again, flying back to Mumbai for War 2, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

On Sunday evening, Jr NTR was spotted at Hyderabad airport as he jetted off to Mumbai. Dressed in a white shirt, denim, Jr NTR pulled off a simple yet sharp airport look. The actor amped up his look with cool shades, a cap, and black sneakers. He sported a trimmed beard and short hair, aligning with his character's appearance in War 2.

The filming of War 2 is in full swing, with recent images of Hrithik and Jr NTR from the set garnering attention online. Hrithik's portrayal as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal is evident in his attire - a snug turtleneck paired with a military vest and black cargos, while Jr NTR was seen in a grey T-shirt and matching pants.

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, continuing the saga of the spy universe that includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Notably, Hrithik also appeared in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, released last Diwali.

While the first War was directed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik in Fighter, War 2 sees a change in direction with Ayan Mukerji at the helm. The movie also features NTR Jr., who arrived in Mumbai earlier this month to commence shooting.

Read More

  1. Leaked: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's Stylish Looks from War 2 Set Storms Social Media
  2. Jr NTR's Role in Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2 Revealed, Spin-off Considered for Future
  3. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 Strikes Massive Rs 45 Crore Hindi Theatrical Deal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.