After a Day Off, Jr NTR Returns to Mumbai for War 2, Ready to Bounce Back in Full Swing - Watch

Hyderabad: After spending over a week in Mumbai for his upcoming movie War 2, Jr NTR took a day off and went back to Hyderabad. The actor, who returned to Hyderabad on Saturday but soon was seen at the airport again, flying back to Mumbai for War 2, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

On Sunday evening, Jr NTR was spotted at Hyderabad airport as he jetted off to Mumbai. Dressed in a white shirt, denim, Jr NTR pulled off a simple yet sharp airport look. The actor amped up his look with cool shades, a cap, and black sneakers. He sported a trimmed beard and short hair, aligning with his character's appearance in War 2.

The filming of War 2 is in full swing, with recent images of Hrithik and Jr NTR from the set garnering attention online. Hrithik's portrayal as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal is evident in his attire - a snug turtleneck paired with a military vest and black cargos, while Jr NTR was seen in a grey T-shirt and matching pants.

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, continuing the saga of the spy universe that includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Notably, Hrithik also appeared in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, released last Diwali.

While the first War was directed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik in Fighter, War 2 sees a change in direction with Ayan Mukerji at the helm. The movie also features NTR Jr., who arrived in Mumbai earlier this month to commence shooting.