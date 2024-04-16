Leaked: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's Stylish Looks from War 2 Set Storms Social Media

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR were spotted in Mumbai while shooting for their upcoming movie, War 2. The pictures of Hrithik and Jr NTR are from the sets of War 2 are haev surfaced online giving fans a glimpse of what's to come in this action-packed sequel.

In the viral pictures, Hrithik Roshan sported a sharp, stylish look, while Jr NTR looked handsome in a casual black outfit as they filmed scenes for War 2 in Mumbai. Hrithik and Jr NTR's pictures in War 2 look have created frenzy among fans on social media.

War 2, the highly awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit War, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, now has Jr NTR joining the cast, raising expectations even higher. Fans eagerly awaiting updates on the movie will surely be thrilled by seeing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR together, marking their first collaboration.

The first War movie was directed by Siddharth Anand, but the sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Siddharth expressed his pride in seeing his creation being taken forward by someone else, comparing it to watching his child succeed in another's care.

Scheduled for release on Independence Day 2025, War 2 is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Joining Hrithik and Jr NTR for the actioner is Kiara Advani. For unversed, War was a massive success, earning Rs 200 crores within a week of its release and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of year 2019.