Jr NTR's Role in Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2 Revealed, Spin-off Considered for Future

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is set to step into the shoes of an Indian agent in the upcoming film War 2, which is the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. This follows the successful formula established in the first War movie, which featured a showdown between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. While initial speculation hinted at Jr NTR playing the main antagonist, recent buzz suggests otherwise.

Reports indicate that Jr NTR's character in War 2 will be that of an Indian agent. Aditya Chopra, the creative force behind the YRF Spy Universe, and Ayan are excited to explore the dynamic between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Promising surprises for the audience, Aditya Chopra has grand plans for Jr NTR's character beyond War 2.

According to latest buzz around future of Jr NTR's role, Aditya is envisioning spin-offs and cameo appearances in future films under the YRF's spy universe umbrella. This ambitious project aims to create a Pan-Indian cinematic universe, uniting talents from different industries. A webloid report even claimed that Jr NTR's journey will extend beyond War 2, introducing him to Hindi cinema in a significant way.

War 2 marks the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, with other projects in the pipeline including a film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, followed by Pathaan 2 led by Shah Rukh Khan. The ultimate showdown between Salman Khan and SRK is teased in Tiger vs Pathaan. War 2 is slated for release during the Independence Day 2025 weekend, with filming expected to conclude by the latter half of this year.